Team sponsor Spar will reward the SA netball team for their efforts at the Netball World Cup. Photo: @Netball_SA on twitter

LIVERPOOL – Supermarket giant Spar, the SA netball team's sponsor, has announced that they would pay R1.2m bonus and the money will be shared by the squad's 12 players. Originally Spar announced if the team win gold they would pay R1mil to the team, R750k for silver and R250k for bronze plus R200k for qualifying for the semifinals. However, the bonus was substantially upped in appreciation for the team's sterling effort at the World Cup.

A few days ago, Telkom confirmed that they will give each player R1m should they win the tournament outright. They have also offered R500,000 to each player if they come home as runners-up.

South Africa finished fourth and hence lost out on the Telkom offer.

Next Stop: Cape Town, 2023. 🇿🇦🏆🏐

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane receives the flag for the 2023 @NetballWorldCup. 🙌#HandsUp2023 #NetballSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/3UebZrbnCO — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 21, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)