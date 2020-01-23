BIRMINGHAM - Netball Nations Cup hosts, England had to fight hard to beat the SPAR Proteas 58-54 on Thursday in Birmingham.
Both South Africa and England came into match day two having lost their opening matches three days earlier against New Zealand and Jamaica respectively in Nottingham.
The win by the Commonwealth Champions dampened any chance of the South Africa reaching the final of the inaugural tournament this weekend.
The Proteas and the Roses recently met in Cape Town for the International Netball Series with England winning the series 2-1.
South Africa’s coach Dorette Badenhorst made two changes to the team that played against Jamaica on Sunday, both Lefebre Rademan and Rome Dreyer started ahead of Ine Marie Venter and Izette Griesel.