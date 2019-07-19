Bongi Msomi, captain of the SPAR Proteas, in action during the Netball World Cup match against Uganda. Photo: Reg Caldecott

The Spar Proteas have reached semi-finals of the Netball World Cup for the first time since 1995. It is an immense achievement which showcases the hard work that we have invested in this team.

Our victories (against Trinidad & Tobago, Fiji, Jamaica, Scotland and Uganda) have instilled great confidence in the team, and readied us for the pressure we will no doubt face in the semi-final against Australia.

After the relentless training and effort we’ve put in over the past months, the onus is now on us to bring the heroics when it matters most.

We are ready to compete and fight for each other, as we know that we are not only doing this for ourselves, but for 57 million people back home.

Support from all fronts is an integral part of our success, and has driven us to becoming one of the top five ranked teams in the world.

The support we give each other, the support we receive from our broader team and from our fans drives us forward.

I’m lucky to be doing what I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity that I have been given to lead this talented team, and with them, to have the opportunity to take our sport to new heights in South Africa.

We have set out on this journey looking to inspire South Africa, to broaden the support for our team, and to showcase that it’s what you put in that determines what you get out.

I would like to thank everyone that is already behind us, especially our valued sponsors such as Energade – without whom we wouldn’t be here, and encourage the rest of South Africa to continue supporting us.

