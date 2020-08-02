No British GP for Hulkenberg but 'most likely' a second chance

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BERLIN – Nico Hulkenberg's short-notice return to Formula One ended in disappointment when a technical problem on his Racing Point car denied him the opportunity of competing in Sunday's British Grand Prix but he will likely get another chance next week. The car never made it to the grid and mechanics were not able to fix the problem which would have still allowed him to start from the pits. "An issue was discovered with his car leaving the garage to head to the grid," Racing Point tweeted, adding: "gutted, absolutely gutted." Hulkenberg later said a power unit malfunction made him miss a 178th career race which he would have started in 13th on the grid. "We had problems with the power unit and couldn't start it. Of course it is bitter," Hulkenberg told Sky TV.

Huelkenberg, 32, who drove for the team in the past when it was named Force India, replaced Sergio Perez at short notice this weekend after the Mexican tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer meanwhile said ahead of the race that Huelkenberg should compete again in the second Silverstone grand prix in a week's time.

"He will very most likely contest the next race. But it is not 100 per cent certain," Szafnauer told Sky TV.

Szafnauer said that Perez's fate won't be known until Wednesday or Thursday. He will require a negative test and the go-ahead from doctors if he wants to be in the August 9 race.

Hulkenberg said: "I will prepare for a second start. We should know by Thursday at the latest."

DPA