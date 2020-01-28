TOKYO – Tokyo 2020 organisers are putting the final touches to preparations less than six months out from the start of the Olympics but the area they are most concerned about remains readiness for any natural disaster striking during the Games.
With thousands of foreigners expected to descend on Tokyo for the July 24 to Aug. 9 event, organisers are acutely aware of the need to provide clear instructions in English and raise awareness of what to do in case of an earthquake or tsunami.
On Tuesday, over 200 of Tokyo's approximately 570,000 foreign residents gathered at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, which will stage events during the Olympics, to run through drills aimed at making them more disaster-savvy.
As well as testing earthquake simulators, the participants were also taught how to use fire extinguishers, walk through smoke-filled rooms, phone the police in case of emergency and even what exercises to do if stuck in an evacuation shelter.
Japan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to typhoons and earthquakes, and experiences an average of 1,500 temblors a year, although few cause any damage, let alone loss of life.