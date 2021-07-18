Aussie Olympic team isolated after Covid-19 scare

Australia's entire athletics team for the Tokyo Olympics was quarantined in their rooms on Saturday at their pre-Games training camp in Cairns following a Covid-19 scare. An inconclusive test had been returned by an unnamed official who travelled from Melbourne but subsequent tests have so far been negative, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed on Sunday.

Athletes have since been permitted to compete in a warm-up event after being kept in their rooms from around midday on Saturday until late that evening. "My understanding is (Athletics Australia) applied an abundance of caution and said to athletes: 'Right, just until we get this sorted out everyone is going to stay in their rooms,“ said David Hughes, the AOC's chief medical officer. "Covid doesn't have legs, it can't move unless people move. So they did the right thing. They said to everyone: 'Stay still until we get this sorted.'"