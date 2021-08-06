Can golden Gerda Steyn produce an Olympic miracle?

CAPE TOWN - The relationship between Team South Africa and medals at the Tokyo Olympics has so far resembled that of oil and water. Forgive some of us, then, for expecting miracles from the athletes still to compete as the Games wind to a close.

A disappointing three medals from a nation that had spoken of adding four more to their haul of 10 from Rio 2016 has left many disappointed and with a bitter taste in the mouth. And what better way to wash that off than through a surprise last minute golden performance. Not that a Gerda Steyn win would be a surprise, the golden girl of South African road running having become synonymous with victory over the last few years. In the Olympic Marathon in Sapporo tomorrow, a win by our national record holder would be tantamount to a miracle though.

Brilliant as she is, having smashed Collleen de Reuck’s long-standing mark from 1996 with that brilliant 2:25.28 in Siena, Italy, in June to seal her ticket to the Games, Steyn will not toe the start line as one of the favourites. Not with that record run of hers having only earned her a fifth-place finish at the Xiamen Marathon and Tuscany Camp Global Elite race. Not with at least 10 other runners having gone way faster than her time in the build-up to the race. Not with the world record holder in the 42.2km distance, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) in the race. All those reasons, and there are more, she’s not a favourite could however - work in Steyn’s favour. After all, wasn’t her compatriot Josiah Thugwane expected to be just an also-ran back in 1996 in Atlanta, only for the man from Mpumalanga to strike gold?

It is expecting a bit too much, of course, to anticipate gold from Steyn. But then again was it not dreamy to imagine her smashing that Comrades Marathon Up Run record that had stood for more than a decade? When she moved down to the marathon, didn’t many feel she wouldn’t have the speed to shine as well as she had in the ultra-distances? And what did she do? Steyn, it would appear, thrives on going against the odds.