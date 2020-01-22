GENEVA – Global football union FIFPro says it will support any soccer player who defies a International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban on political protests and statements during events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.
Describing the ban as hypocritical, FIFPro secretary general Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said that soccer players had played a key role in raising issues such as racism and gender equality and it would be "unacceptable" to sanction them for similar action during the Olympic soccer tournament.
The IOC said earlier this month that athletes were banned from making any political statements or protests at Olympic events or medal ceremonies "to avoid turning the Games into a political tool".
An IOC document listed these as "any political messaging including signs or arm-bands, gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling, refusal to follow the ceremonies protocol".
However, athletes are allowed to express views in press conferences and on social media.