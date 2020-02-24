ATHENS – Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia next month said on Monday they have taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus' spread during the torch's months-long relay.
The Olympic torch, a symbol of global peace and sportsmanship, will be lit at the site of the ancient Greek Games on March 12 before a seven-day relay in Greece then a handover ceremony in Athens to Japan on March 19.
It will then go on a relay around Japan ending with the Games' opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 24.
Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos told reporters a meeting had been held with a Greek health risk management company to be ready "in case anything happens".
The torch relay involves hundreds of torchbearers in Greece and around 10,000 in Japan. But as the torch is not handed between runners, but rather the flame of one lights the next, there is limited human contact.