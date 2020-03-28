IOC boss Bach's leadership questioned over Tokyo Games

FRANKFURT – Thomas Bach is pretty much used to criticism from various fronts as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but his handling of the coronavirus crisis has added a new dimension. No nation or athlete had quit over the IOC's highly controversial handling of the Russian doping affair at the 2016 Games in Rio and 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. But this time around Bach's leadership was bluntly questioned as famous athletes lambasted the German, Canada and Australia said they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo 2020, and German athletes' spokesman Max Hartung also said he wouldn't compete, by the time the IOC and Japanese organizers accepted the inevitable and postponed the Games till 2021. It is likely that the criticism from the athletes stung Bach, a 1976 fencing gold medallist for West Germany who was deeply upset when his country joined the boycott of the 1980 Games in Moscow. IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time ice hockey gold medallist from Canada, tweeted that pressing on without considering other measures was "insensitive and irresponsible." British rowing great Matthew Pinsent suggested staging the Games was "tone deaf."

Until a week ago the 66-year-old lawyer Bach insisted that Tokyo would take place as planned. Then on Sunday a four-week decision period was announced while the US swim and athletics bodies had already joined the choir calling for postponement, which however was never explicitly mentioned as an option. But it was too late.

Former American sprint great Michael Johnson had urged Bach to "communicate the process to the athletes!" And Bach's successor as German Olympic supremo, Alfons Hoermann, also said that "clear communication and decisive action" are what it takes during a crisis.

Dagmar Freitag, chair of Germany's parliamentary sports commission, was blunt.

"Not for the first time in his term Thomas Bach has raised doubts about his leadership skills," Freitag told Friday's Mittelbayerische Zeitung.

Freitag said that his hesitation now as well as his lack of harsh action, a blanket ban, on Russia "will both in retrospect be inseparably remembered with Bach's term in office."

Bach, an IOC member since 1991, stands for election for a final four-term next year after the expiration of his first mandate over eight years, and that IOC ballot will show whether he has also lost credit within the Olympic organization.

"Next year there are elections at the IOC, then we will see how it continues," German athletics chief Juergen Kessing said, also insisting that "leadership has a different look."

Bach, for his part, defended his insistence on staging the Games amid the growing health crisis - including asking athletes to continue training when facilities were already closed in locked down countries - because they were still four months away.

In a conference call Wednesday, he spoke of a quickly deteriorating situation over the past days, including a "very alarming" declaration from the World Health Organization, and had no regrets because the Games weren't cancelled outright.

"No, because this was the commitment and is the commitment to our Japanese partners. We could have decided on a cancellation our own. But for a postponement we needed the full commitment of our Japanese partners," he said.

"This is what we were looking for with our approach and this is what we achieved yesterday, making it possible that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are happening and did not have to be cancelled.

"We can give athletes the hope and assurance that their Olympic dream can still come true, even with a delay," he said.

