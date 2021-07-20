LOOK: Chad le Clos, Tatjana Schoenmaker get a feel for Tokyo Olympics pool
CAPE TOWN - AS some of the Team South Africa members jetted into Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, there have been mixed fortunes.
Some of the soccer team’s players have tested positive for Covid-19, and the same fate befell Springbok Sevens rugby coach Neil Powell, who will have to watch his team from his isolation room in Kagoshima next week.
But it seems like it’s all systems go for two medal contenders in swimming, Chad le Clos and Tatjana Schoenmaker.
Both athletes have got a feel for the competition swimming pool this week, according to their social media accounts.
Le Clos, South Africa’s most decorated Olympic athlete with four medals (one gold and three silver) from London 2012 and Rio 2016, posted a picture of himself in a Team SA towel at the pool.
“After months of uncertainty, we are finally here, I vow to fight to be the best version of myself I can be… Humbled to (be) here with this amazing team and group of people, South Africa stand up and get behind everyone from Team SA. Thank you for all the support,” he said.
The 29-year-old begins his campaign in the 200m butterfly next Monday, July 26, while his 100m butterfly event starts on Thursday, July 29.
Schoenmaker will be pushing for a podium place in the 200m breaststroke, and she has also qualified for the 100m breaststroke.
She posted a picture alongside the pool with the rest of the Team SA female swimmers and coach Rocco Meiring on Instagram.
“What a blessing to be able to share the Olympic dream with these special ladies… and of course extra special Coach. Our first swim and to top it off-first people to swim in competition pool,” the 24-year-old said.
Schoenmaker’s first event is in the 100m breaststroke heat on Sunday, and she will tackle the 200m race – where she is one of the favourites for a medal – next Wednesday, July 28.
