LOOK: Chad le Clos, Tatjana Schoenmaker get a feel for Tokyo Olympics pool

CAPE TOWN - AS some of the Team South Africa members jetted into Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, there have been mixed fortunes. Some of the soccer team’s players have tested positive for Covid-19, and the same fate befell Springbok Sevens rugby coach Neil Powell, who will have to watch his team from his isolation room in Kagoshima next week.

“What a blessing to be able to share the Olympic dream with these special ladies… and of course extra special Coach. Our first swim and to top it off-first people to swim in competition pool,” the 24-year-old said. Schoenmaker’s first event is in the 100m breaststroke heat on Sunday, and she will tackle the 200m race – where she is one of the favourites for a medal – next Wednesday, July 28. @ashfakmohamed