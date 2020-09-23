Resounding show of support for Barry Hendricks a blow to Sascoc board

CAPE TOWN - A sense of calm and normality has been restored in the ranks of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) after Barry Hendricks was installed as the acting president for a second term. Hendricks enjoyed an overwhelming show of support from national sports federations at a special general meeting last weekend. The meeting also decided to dismiss pending disciplinary action against Hendricks, who won 47 of the 62 votes. More importantly, the meeting also decided that the elections will take place on November 7. As a result of turmoil in its ranks, the matter of elections was a sore point because of the suitability and eligibility of candidates who declared their intentions to stand for the post of president. The resounding show of support for Hendricks would have come as a blow for the Sascoc board, who initially decided to place Hendricks on a leave of absence in mid-April.

The board had decided on an arbitration process as well as a probe into matters in which Hendricks was implicated.

Meanwhile, the strife in the ranks of Tennis South Africa (TSA) is also a thing of the past, following the resignation of the Board member Ntambi Ravele, who was locked in a fierce battle with Gavin Crookes, the president of national tennis.

Ravele has finally decided to walk away after weeks of wrangling and the protracted arbitration process did not go her way.

The problem started when Crooks informed TSA board members that he was told by Hendricks that he would not support Ravele’s nomination for Sascoc president at the next election.

Ravele had earlier informed TSA that she wanted to run for the post of Sascoc president.

Crookes, in a private conversation with Hendricks, shared the news of Ravele’s intention. This caused Hendricks to say he did not support Ravele’s nomination.

Ravele felt her effort to run for the presidency had been sabotaged and reported the matter to Sascoc as well as Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa.

TSA felt that they ensured that throughout the process, Ravele has been treated fairly.

Part of TSA’s statement reads: “TSA has since the inception of this matter taken extra-ordinary steps to ensure fairness and independence in its findings, which steps would also have been extended to Ms Ravele’s disciplinary hearing (had it taken place), by allowing external legal representation and the appointment of a completely independent, experienced and reputable disciplinary chairperson.

“We would like to thank Ms Ravele for her contribution to TSA, especially in the area of wheelchair tennis, and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

@Herman_Gibbs