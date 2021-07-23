SA sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi weighs in on ‘anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics

CAPE TOWN - There has been a lot of talk that the beds in the Olympic Village are ‘anti-sex’ as they are made of cardboard, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. In fact, new South African athletics star Shaun Maswanganyi says that you could “probably jump on it”.

American long-distance runner Paul Chelimo, who posted pictures of the beds on Twitter, with the caption: "Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. "Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do"

But Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan posted a video of his own to test the anti-sex theory and jumped on to the bed, saying: “Apparently they’re meant to break at any sudden movements. It’s fake! Fake news!” Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🥈![CDATA[]]>🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

And 20-year-old SA sprinter Maswanganyi posted a series of videos to his Instagram stories to give us a glimpse into the Olympic Village. He giggled when he zoomed into the cardboard material used for the beds, but said on his Instagram stories: “It’s actually cardboard y’all. You can actually get good rest on these. These beds are comfy, guys – I won’t lie. They are actually comfy. You can sleep nxa (well) and you can probably jump on it… I haven’t tried to jump on it, but they are quite stable. “It’s not like a paper bag, so they are actually nxa (good). At the end of the day, it’s a cardboard box! But they are nxa (nice).”

The famous Japanese toilets also caught Maswanganyi off-guard, with its multi-functions such as a water spray, heated seats and even a massage. “This toilet has me feeling like I am going to space, bro… Yoh! Oh, that’s crazy (zooming in on the massage function)!” The youngster from Soweto, who races for the University of Houston in Texas, also unveiled a Samsung S21 smartphone and accessories, as well as a video of the sights outside his window.

“Y’all already know I don’t nxa (like) Android but these gifts are nice. Me every time ‘skyf me’ (give it to me) merchants respond to my story. What makes you even think anyone would give a phone away? “It’s already seven and people are already up and busy, like really active. I (like to) sleep! They are all going to the dining hall now.”