SA Twitter goes crazy after Tatjana Schoenmaker’s Olympic gold
CAPE TOWN - Tatjana Schoenmaker had South Africans cheering and shouting in their living rooms at 3:45am on Friday morning when she raced to a Olympic Gold medal and new world record in the women's 200m breaststroke.
Schoenmaker finished in a record-breaking time of 2 min 18.95 sec beating the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013 to claim South Africa's first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She had earlier in the week won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke.
South Africans took to social media to express their delight with their first female Olympic swimming champion since Penny Heyns won the same event back at Atlanta 1996.
Here are some of the reactions ranging from former Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk and former Proteas fast bowler Morne van Wyk.
Janine van Wyk
So worth waking up early hours of the morning to watch this champion smash the World Record!!!
Congratulations @TRSchoenmaker you have made the Country extremely proud 🇿🇦🥇
@SuperSportTV
@TeamSA2020
#Olympics
Penny Heyns
Siv Ngesi
So happy to see so many South Africans up so early to watch @TRSchoenmaker kick ass! It feels like we are all so desperate for good and positive news! Sport is amazing!
Robert Marawa
CHAMPION!!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇
NEW WORLD RECORD!!!!
CONGRATULATIONS Tatjana Schoenmaker!!!!
Women's 200m Breaststroke Final
#TokyoOlympics
#TatjanaSchoenmaker
Fina
That's Incredible! #RSA Tatjana Shoenmaker set a new World Record touching home in 2:18.95!
Congratulations to the new Olympic Champion of the 200m Breast
#swimming
Morne Morkel
What a special moment!! Well done to our golden girl @TRSchoenmaker. 🥇🇿🇦
