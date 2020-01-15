TOKYO - The ticket designs for the Tokyo 2020 Games were unveiled by Japanese para-canoeist Monika Seryu on Wednesday as the second wave of ticket sales for the Paralympics began.
Organisers said the simple ticket designs, which feature the pictograms of each individual event and come in one of four colours, are inspired by the creation of fabrics for kimono, Japanese traditional formal wear.
The colours – red, blue, purple and green – represent each of Japan’s four seasons.
Tickets for the Olympics have been on sale since May 2019 and organisers said on Wednesday that 4.48 million had been sold so far.
Organisers are still unclear on how many tickets are available but in Tokyo 2020’s bid to host the Olympics, they detailed that 7.8 million would be available.