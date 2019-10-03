LAUSANNE – Organisers of next year's Tokyo Olympics are looking for new ways to battle the heat and are asking sports federations for advice, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
IOC President Thomas Bach said Japanese organisers had sent out a questionnaire to federations to see what measures they take to counter heat at their competitions.
"Part of the discussion (today at the IOC Executive Board) was the heat counter-measures, given what we have just seen in Doha a couple of days ago," Bach said, referring to the weather conditions at the world athletics championships in Qatar.
With its suffocating humidity and daytime temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius, the Doha weather has been widely discussed by athletes and officials in the Gulf state.
The marathon and walking races at the worlds began around midnight to minimise the heat's harmful effects.