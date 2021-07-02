US sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly tests positive for marijuana

LOS ANGELES - US sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials and could miss the Tokyo Games, the New York Times reported Thursday. The Times cited two unnamed people with knowledge of the test results in reporting the positive test, which was first reported by The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica.

ALSO READ: Uncertain future for Caster Semenya after failed Tokyo Olympics bid Richardson's agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, did not respond to an AFP request for comment. Richardson, 21, won the 100m at the US trials in Oregon in June, punching her ticket to Tokyo in a season in which she became the sixth-fastest woman ever at the distance with a time of 10.72sec at a meeting in Florida in April.

Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. https://t.co/abQRiOJkEV — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021 However, marijuana is on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of prohibited substances, and a positive result for the drug can carry a ban of one month to two years. A positive result from a test at the trials would invalidate her victory there and open the door for a lower-placed finisher to gain a berth in Tokyo, even if Richardson receives the minimum punishment. ALSO READ: Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad Le Clos in latest Team SA squad as Blitzboks to make more cuts for Tokyo Olympics