6 interesting deals during the January transfer window in the English Premier League

Durban - The January transfer window this season was one of the best in recent years with several high-profile moves taking place, too many in fact to mention here. Chris Wood to Newcastle

This may have been a genius move by the Magpies in their quest to avoid relegation. Wood will strengthen their frontline and help them find some valuable goals. By signing him, Newcastle also took away a key player from one of their main relegation rivals, Burnley. Luis Díaz to Liverpool Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané continue to deliver for Liverpool as a front trio. However, they are ageing and their best days as a combination are likely behind them. One of Liverpool’s challenges going forward will be to replace the trio and by signing Díaz, they have proven that they are planning for the future.

The Colombian will have a good opportunity now to take the weight off from the trio and learn as much as possible in the second half of the season. Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa (loan) When Coutinho left Liverpool in 2018, he was the club’s best player and left to join Barcelona in order to take his career to the next level. Things have gone pear-shaped for him, not necessarily due to any fault of his own. Instead, Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and Premier League while Barcelona experienced a massive downward spiral.

In hindsight, Coutinho may feel he was cursed. Now with Aston Villa, he has an opportunity to start enjoying his football again under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle The signing of the Brazilian proved that the new Newcastle owners are intent on taking the club to the next level. Had Mike Ashley still been in charge, they would have already consigned themselves to relegation and not made any new signings.

Guimarães is a midfielder who is worthy of playing European football and there is no doubt that he will improve Newcastle’s passing which has been shabby this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona Aubameyang has gone from hero to zero at Arsenal this season. He was stripped of the captaincy due to disciplinary issues which has coincided with a loss of form.

Barcelona did not sign him because they expect him to win them silverware, but rather because they are willing to settle for any half-decent player these days given their financial struggles. His move to the Camp Nou allows the ultra-fast Gabon international to prove that he still has it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says leaving Arsenal without a real good-bye 'hurts'

Anthony Martial to Sevilla (loan) Martial joined Manchester United in 2015, hyped up as a future Ballon d’Or prospect who would lead United back to their former glory. That has not exactly happened and maybe it’s not totally Martial’s fault. He has shown signs of brilliance and the pressure that he has been subjected to would have taken a toll on most people.