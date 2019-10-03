Watching the All Blacks against Canada yesterday, the defending champions were as awful in the final 20 minutes when they failed to add a point to the 63 points they had scored in the first hour.
The All Blacks are renowned for having that killer instinct and for hammering mediocre opposition. No team in world rugby can destroy inferior opposition like the All Blacks.
But the performance against Canada was as indifferent as the Boks’ beating of Namibia.
Admittedly the Boks and All Blacks are in a no-win situation when playing such poor opposition. They are expected to score a point a minute and when it is anything less there is general unhappiness from the two sets of supporters.