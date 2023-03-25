Big moves on the cards for these 5 footballers in transfer window

Durban - Every season sees new players establishing themselves as stars and earning moves to the biggest clubs in world football. ALSO READ: African stars shining bright in European football

This season is no different, especially with the World Cup having taken place in Qatar last November-December. Here are five players who are attracting attention.

Victor Osimhen The Nigerian striker will be one of the hottest properties in world football during the next transfer window. He is one of the best strikers in the world and has played a crucial role in Napoli’s unexpected Serie A title charge which is now all but certain to be successful. Osimhen averages almost a goal a game for Napoli this season. He has also transferred his form to the Nigerian national team for whom he boasts 15 goals from 22 games.

It really is hard to see Napoli keeping hold of the 24-year-old for the long term. Josko Gvardiol The 21-year-old has already established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe and many expected him to move from RB Leipzig in January on the back of impressive displays for Croatia in the World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, a deal did not happen as January transfers are almost always more tricky to pull off as compared to end of season transfers. There is a good chance that Gvardiol will find a new club ahead of next season. His name will be discussed in meetings throughout Europe with reports suggesting that the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested.

Dominik Livakovic There was nothing extraordinary about the Croatia side which reached the semi-final of the World Cup. It was their grit and nerve which got them over the line, especially in the games against Japan and Brazil where they were second best throughout the 90 minutes before getting over the line via penalties. Livakovic was a hero for Croatia in both games and often saved his backline from conceding. He saved three penalties against Japan and made 11 saves in the quarter-final clash against Brazil. At 28, Livakovic is entering his prime years and Dinamo Zagreb could find it hard to hold on to him.

Alexis Mac Allister He is now a World Cup winner and has been a vital cog in the impressive Brighton side this season as they challenge for European football. Brighton are likely to find it too difficult to retain the South American at the end of the season. He is ready to play Champions League football. Goncalo Ramos