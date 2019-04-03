DURBAN – Monday night football can work perfectly for the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The blockbuster encounter between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns was testimony to that this week.

It was a great spectacle between two giants of Gauteng at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in an Absa Premiership tussle.

The atmosphere was electric, the football was vigilant and it was a fantastic advertisement for South African football.

Monday Night Football has become a tradition in the English Premier League.so we should also adopt a similar culture which I have no doubt will be a success.

Obviously it was disappointing that the kick-off had to be delayed by 15 minutes, but that is understandable. The traffic is always jam-packed in Joburg between 4pm and 6.30pm and if you are attending a midweek, night-time football match, you are more than likely to be caught in that traffic, especially if you knock off work at 5pm.

Sundowns played Pirates at a packed Orlando Stadium on a Monday night this week. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

But it is clear that we need football on Mondays. The reaction was positive in Soweto and the masses of football fans are hungry for matches on Mondays. The football-loving people have spoken and it is now all up to the PSL.

Townships are perfect destinations for such spectacles, which are more suited to these areas, where the most passionate football fans reside, and that’s why the stadium was packed on Monday.

The game between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians wasn’t initially scheduled for Monday but the PSL were compelled to reschedule the fixture because of Sundowns’ involvement in the Caf Champions League. Sundowns tackle Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a first leg quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Sometimes things happen for a reason. Maybe that’s why the game between the Sea Robbers and the Brazilians was moved to a Monday - to show us that South Africans are hungry for Monday night football.

PSL, the onus is now on you to deliver for the masses.

Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits have made Friday night football exciting. Go to Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg or Bidvest Stadium on a Friday and you will get your money's worth.

The stadiums are always full when Maritzburg and Wits hosts their home games on Friday nights. The fans have embraced Friday night football and they have shown their interest in Monday night football too.

Let us give it a try. The Absa Premiership product is growing and such initiatives can take it in to another level.

The Mercury

