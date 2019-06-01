Minenhle Mkhize.

The break suited Tottenham It’s been almost three weeks since Manchester City beat Liverpool to the English Premier League title on the last day of the season.

Key players, such as Harry Kane who struggled with an ankle injury, had three weeks of treatment to make sure they are fit.

Kane is back for the final

The Spurs striker will give the team a boost in Madrid.

Kane is a goalscorer and a player who likes the big occasion. His finishing is going to be key against a well-drilled Liverpool defence, who kept Barcelona scoreless at Anfield.

A final can hinge on one opportunity, and there is no other striker in the world who Spurs fans would choose to make the most of it.

There are goals in the team

Tottenham made it through the quarter-finals against Manchester City and the semis against Ajax Amsterdam without Kane.

Son Heung-min scored three goals against City, while Lucas Moura hit a hat-trick against Ajax. Fernando Llorente scored a crucial goal against City.

It’s written in the stars

After three group games Spurs had one point.

However, two late winners against PSV and Inter Milan at home, followed by a draw in Barcelona helped Spurs reach the last 16. They then made light work of Borrusia Dortmund, before beating City in the quarters after VAR disallowed a late City goal.

Spurs were 3-0 behind on aggregate against Ajax with 45 minutes to play. Lucas Moura scored the winner in the last second of stoppage time. Like I said, it’s written in the stars.





