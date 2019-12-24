I was left very dejected on Sunday while watching the blockbuster Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Blues’ victory was overshadowed by what happened during the match. Chelsea emerged 2-0 victors during a match that saw Spurs fans chant racist remarks at Antiono Rudiger.
The German international immediately reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor. The match officials called the two captains and two coaches over to discuss the matter. After those consultations, a few warnings were fired and the game continued.
For me that was not enough. The game should have been abandoned. Both sets of players should have walked off and Spurs should have been docked points.