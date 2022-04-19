Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs face similar problems

Both clubs have struggled to find an identity and glory for the best part of the last ten years.

Some will say that the problems are coaching related and while this may be true to an extent, it is far from the truth totally. In the case of United, the club has struggled to find consistency since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. In the case of Chiefs, they’ve not done so since Baxter’s first stint with them ended in 2015.

Both clubs have not made tough calls on so-called star players. In United’s case, they have held onto players like Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard for years amidst the duo continuing to command high salaries while having no specific role in the team. In Chiefs’ case, they have held onto goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune despite the local legend being a shadow of his former self. Khune is taking up a space that could be given to a younger and hungrier talent and he could still add value to another club.

One of the reasons that Manchester United were so successful under Ferguson was because United under his leadership never hesitated to make big and tough calls on star players. Ferguson even went to the extent of sanctioning a transfer for prime David Beckham to Real Madrid in 2003.