More than enough talent to pick SA-based Springbok side for Wales

If Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is serious about building depth ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, he needs to blood a whole host of young players in the three-Test series against Wales in July. In fact, there are so many options to choose from that Nienaber could pick an exclusively South African-based side if he wanted to – and it shouldn’t just be in the final, hopefully dead-rubber Test in Cape Town on July 16. The first two matches are on July 2 (Pretoria) and July 9 (Bloemfontein), and the only way any newcomer will learn the ropes of international combat is under real pressure.

Story continues below Advertisment

It just wouldn’t be the same kind of scrutiny if the Test series were to be already won 2-0 by the time South Africa arrive in the Mother City. The Boks have a seriously tough 2023 Rugby World Cup draw. They open their campaign against Scotland, before facing Spain. Then it’s the probable Pool B decider against Ireland, before they complete their group fixtures against Asia/Pacific 1 qualifier, which is likely to be the unrelenting Tonga. ALSO READ: Blitzboks’ JC Pretorius happy with the return of New Zealand and Fiji at Singapore Sevens

And then either France or the All Blacks await in the quarter-finals! So, there is no time to experiment at the World Cup itself. All the players have to be battle-hardened by the time they get to Marseille in September next year, and that process must start now. The South African teams have had a good run in the United Rugby Championship this year, and there is no reason why the players can’t carry that form into the Wales Test series. The Stormers, Bulls and Sharks have worked their way into the top eight, while the Lions have rediscovered their mojo at Ellis Park as well. But a closer look at some competition statistics prove that the local players would have earned their Bok spots if selected. Manie Libbok is the leading points-scorer on 107, Seabelo Senatla is the top try-scorer with eight – and he’s followed by Leolin Zas, Johan Grobbelaar and Marcell Coetzee in joint-second on seven, alongside Munster’s Simon Zebo. Evan Roos has the most carries (90), and Coetzee and Elrigh Louw are joint-fourth on 73.

Story continues below Advertisment

Manie Libbok finding holes in the Ospreys defence 🔥 #URC #STOvOSP pic.twitter.com/otkYQWG8I4 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) April 2, 2022 Kurt-Lee Arendse has the most clean breaks (16), followed by Madosh Tambwe on 15. Tambwe is second on the defenders beaten list with 39, and has the most metres gained (724), with Arendse second on 694.

Story continues below Advertisment

Coetzee and Warrick Gelant have the joint-most offloads (27), and so we can go on… Many of these players would not be out of place in a Springbok jersey in the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on July 2. Fullback alone will present Nienaber with a headache. While Willie le Roux is playing in Japan, Stormers No 15 Gelant has set the URC on fire with his play-making skills and pinpoint kicking game. Arendse’s strike-running is always a threat for the Bulls, while Aphelele Fassi was also in top form before his injury. While there may have been a concern about back-up for Faf de Klerk in the past, there can’t be such doubts now at scrumhalf. Apart from the established Herschel Jantjies, Embrose Papier, Morné van den Berg, Jaden Hendrikse and Paul de Wet are pushing hard for higher honours as well. Loose forward and lock are also well-stocked positions locally, and selecting SA-based players will also give the overseas Boks a chance to get ready for the Rugby Championship.