No PB, but I ran the Paris Marathon

Johannesburg — It may not be an Abbotts World Major, but the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon is one of the most highly regarded road races in the world. And to have ticked it off my bucket list on Sunday was a fulfilling achievement. Well, not so fulfilling given that I failed dismally in terms of my targeted time of completing the race. I’d gone to Paris with the aim of running a Personal Best (PB) time in the marathon. That meant I wanted to run anything under two hours and 55 minutes. I dragged myself across the finish line in a pedestrian three hours and four minutes.

As I lamented my failure, a friend showed me another perspective: “Is there such a thing as a poor run in Paris?” he laughed “You ran a 3:04, that just means you were lucky enough to spend more time on the streets of Paris. I would have aimed for a full day.” I guess that’s what the majority of the about 70 000 who lined up at the start on the famed Avenue de Champs-Elysees with the Arc de Triomph in the background signed up for - to take in the sights and landmarks of that beautiful City of Love. ALSO READ: Caster Semenya cruises, Carina Horn wins on her comeback in Potchefstroom

Until the wheels came off for me in the last five kilometres of the race I’d been speeding through the city, hardly taking in any of the landmarks. But I do remember early on running round the Place de la Concorde – the venue where Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI met their demise via the guillotine during the revolution. I’d gotten off the metro here early in the morning to get to the start. I was intrigued to hear the Chariots of Fire soundtrack being played before the start of the race although it didn’t have the same emotional effect as when it is played out in Durban or Maritzburg for the start of the Comrades Marathon.

Earlier on in the race, the aroma of freshly baked croissants and other French pastries distracted my run as we went through the city and the confectionaries got ready for the day. When I got dizzy late in the race, I found myself wishing I’d gotten into one of those and fed myself a little. The Parisians did their best to make the race fun for us, with different kinds of entertainment – brass bands, choirs, dancers, majorettes, on the route. Along the Seine River deep into the race, we ran through multiple tunnels and while some were a bit dark, the organizers made sure we were entertained in others by creating a club-like atmosphere complete with strobe lights and a DJ blasting out techno music from the deck.

I was still fresh and on course for my PB at this stage and thoroughly enjoyed flying through the tunnels. Prior to the tunnels, I hardly saw any of the landamarks – Louvre, Bastille, Notre Dame, Grand Palais and Eiffel Tower – as I was in the zone, focused on my chase for that PB.

I should have taken them in, although my excuse is that I’d been to Paris a few years before as a tourist, given that I didn’t get to run that Personal Best I was chasing. I was merely two kilometres from the finish when I hit the wall, my whole body shutting down and reducing me to a walk. Two fellow South Africans came flying past and invited me to go with them. But I was finished. A good Samaratian on the side of the road saw me struggling and came to offer help. He spoke to me in French and I didn’t understand a word he was saying but I managed to explain to him via gestures that I was dizzy. He gave me his bottle of Perrier water and urged me on “Allez, Allez” he shouted what was now a song stuck in my head given I’d heard it throughout the race from the spectators.