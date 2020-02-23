Siya Kolisi has somehow managed it and the unfortunate cloak has been passed on. It now resides with the Proteas captain, whoever that might be when the dust finally settles. Ask Faf du Plessis about his decision to relinquish the armband and he might answer as some do when asked the status of their relationship: “It’s complicated.”
In South Africa, being team captain is never purely about strategy, fronting up and setting the tone. You must represent (and blend) a potpourri of languages and cultures, cope with the relentless politics and, inevitably, be a buffer between the squad and the suits. When all that is done, you can think about your game.
This is the world that Du Plessis fell into when he took charge eight years ago. He was asked to take over and did so out of a sense of duty, something that has defined his career from the start. He famously won important series and if he never quite had the technical elegance or élan of some of his more celebrated contemporaries, he was stoic and gritty; qualities admired by South Africans.
Du Plessis had the misfortune to take over when the team was in transition, with Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith leaving massive voids and AB de Villiers still finding his place in the realm.