CAPE TOWN – I guess a new drinking game can now officially be launched - guess the call.
No cards or Jenga blocks needed, all you need is to have the rugby on, some dop and then you can count on the referee to provide the chance to play a round or seven. Honestly, the standard of officiating has become shocking, and the most problematic area where the whistle is considered is no doubt the tackle.
Last week, there was a lot of talk ahead of the round five Super Rugby action about South African referees favouring the home team when in charge of matches involving overseas opponents with regards to the penalty count. The Australians came out swinging with a “study” that apparently found that SA officials who take charge of matches against non-SA teams had awarded the home sides 159 more penalties than the away sides since 2017. Sanzaar have since disputed those moans.
Now, firstly, even if these claims were true, let’s hope the Australians don’t honestly think that is one of the reasons why their rugby has been going the way it’s been going. Secondly, let’s also hope these claims from Down Under don’t encourage an overcompensation reaction from SA refs whenever they are in the middle of a match featuring their countrymen against anybody else. Let’s hope that is not what happened at the weekend. Common sense is lacking enough already. Let’s not add such an effect to it as well.
In the Stormers’ game against the Jaguares, referee Rasta Rasivhenge sent Springbok tighthead Frans Malherbe to the afkoelstoel for a “dangerous” tackle, despite the fact that Malherbe seemed to have slipped on the WET pitch, hitting the ball-carrier, in a low position himself, on the leg. Yes, there was contact to the head, but it should have been clear that it wasn’t malicious. Yet Rasivhenge issued a yellow card.