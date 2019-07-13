Sports Sangoma, Sanele Tshabalala.

Whatever happens, folks, make sure you run all your weekend errands today. This will allow you to sit back tomorrow and enjoy the sporting feast. It’s going to be a Super Sunday without a doubt, from footy play-offs to grass-court finals. From the greens of the Renaissance Club in North Berwick to the footwork in Liverpool, from the pomp and pageantry at the home of cricket, to the speedy straights of Silverstone.

Talking women, it’s the Wimbledon finals this weekend, kicking off with the ladies vandag. Multiple major winner Serena Williams 5/10 plays Simona Halep 15/10.

There is history being made on either side of the net today. Halep is the first Romanian to reach a Wimbledon final, and Serena is going for some records, in what may be her last Wimbledon, rumour has it.

Serena is on track to win her eighth Wimbledon title, and her 24th Grand Slam win, if she gets the job done.

This one may be written in the stars mantombazane (girls), where SW19 may be the scene of a record breaking performance for SW in 2019, get it?

The men’s finalists were not determined by time of going to print, so the following is a sneaky presumption by Sangoma, it’s just what one has to do.

Novak Djokovic should be facing Rafa Nadal, according to my ancestors, I trust them. This means it may be another Djokovic-Nadal classic.

This is the most prolific rivalry in the history of the game. These two legendary players have met each other 54 times, with Nole being up by two games (do the maths), with him leading the finals match-ups 15-11. My call was Novak a week ago, so whether he faces Rafa or Roger, he sticks as my pick. At going to print Djokovic was 7/10, Nadal 3/1, Federer 7/2 and Bautista-Agut 33/1.

Next up is the Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s. England go in as favourites against New Zealand tomorrow, which makes them tournament favourites once again, exactly where they started.

I hope it’s an upset but as mentioned last week, the home span are peaking at the perfect time, so the final should be theirs. They will be first time winners.

Also kusasa (tomorrow) it is the AFCON semi-finals, Senegal playing Tunisia, and Nigeria against Algeria.

Senegal look the sort and go in as favourites at 11/10, but Tunisia at 28/10 should never be taken lightly my friends. Even though I think Senegal are good to go all the way, I fancy there may be an upset. My safest and best bet for this game is for both teams to score at 12/10.

Then in the other fixture, unfortunately my Naija brothers I suspect may lose out to my Muslim mates. I beg, I beg, sorry my brothers but I’d be broken if those that knocked us out make the finale. Algeria are favourites at 14/10 with Nigeria at 5/2. At these prices the favourites are a goodie and my favoured bet this weekend.

Then it’s another event in England, for a change. The Formula 1 is back this weekend, after Verstappen pulled off a classic upset once again in Austria and made us some good money, Siyabonga Max!

This weekend order should be restored, where the leading team and driver will be expecting to take top honours. My call is for Mercedes both to be on the podium and maybe the young Leclerc to grab a spot too?

The other action out of Europe is the Scottish Open where our very own Mnr Stone is defending champ. Unfortunately he won’t do the double here, mara my money is on another Saffa in Van Rooyen, if not him then one of the pommies, mate.

Lastly my two cents on yet for another tournament out of (Liverpool) England this summer, the Netball World Cup. It kicked off izolo, where I reckon our prospects are greater than the other bunch of losers, I mean Proteas.

These ladies should have a better showing than the other Proteas who have just got home. Enjoy your Pimms and strawberries, happy punting.

Sangoma is out!





