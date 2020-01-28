Have the Proteas inspired you to put your faith in them going into the new year? Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Welcome to our first podcast of the brand-new sport year. 

With the current England tour of South Africa the major sporting event in the country, our expert cricket writers Stuart Hess and Zaahier Adams dissect the Proteas' disastrous 3-1 Test series capitulation to England.

Tell us: Is it as bad as you think? Have the Proteas inspired you to put your faith in them going into the new year?

Perhaps, maybe, okay, ja, well, no fine...

Our Johannesburg and Cape Town-based panel also discusses Faf du Plessis' future and the upcoming ODI series against the world champions. 

With so much work to do and such little time to do it in, we chat about what coach Boucher and Co will have to do and the players who will need to step up to bring a modicum of pride back to the SA team. 
Listen: the first podcast of the brand-new sport year - hosted by our IOL Sport scribes.

IOL Sport Staff


