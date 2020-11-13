SPORTS DRIPS: How the weekend golf hacker can look like a pro

THIS week we will focus on golf gear as it’s Masters weekend and next week is the Joburg Open which is part of the Sunshine and European Tours. Golf drips are so stylish that some love playing the sport just for the look. Golf has always been a very elegant sport, with plenty of rules and regulations regarding the dress code. The basics are: cap, golf shirt, pants and golf shoes. I am a huge Tiger Woods fan, and he has set a high standard and changed the game regarding sponsorships and gear with his partnership with Nike. Let’s look at what the players will be wearing this weekend at the Masters. Some of the trendiest include Ricky Fowler in Puma and Jordan Spieth in Under Armour, but there will be no Sergio Garcia in Adidas as he has tested positive for Covid-19. Here we will be looking at the crazy prices of these shoes and what are the latest drips in the sport of golf.

Let’s start with Nike and Woods. Woods has changed the game of golf for everyone. From sponsors to broadcasters, he made golf exciting for viewers around the world and fans flock to watch him at every event.

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic we will only be able to see him on the TV screen as no fans will be allowed at Augusta. Nike has been Woods’ sponsor since 1996 with the company having created their entire golf department around this endorsement.

Tiger Woods is back competing at the Masters. Picture: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

They have been creating the most amazing and trendsetting gear in the sport. Woods wears the Nike Zoom Air unit which gives a more responsive cushioning underfoot. Simple branding which also includes Woods’ logo (TW) makes an incredibly stylish yet functional shoe.

The 2020 version retails for R3899 in South Africa and is very difficult to find in my size. Nike has also brought out an entire range for men and women golfers, which uses their trademark sneaker designs – the Air Max One golfer and Roshe runner golfer which come in a stylish Swarovski white and gold colourway.

Nike also has the Air Jordan range of golf shoes which is inspired by Michael Jordan as he is an avid golfer. American golfer Keegan Bradley is usually seen wearing Jordans on the Tour.

FootJoy is a full on golf brand that is part of the Titleist brand. These shoes are well designed and made for comfort and grip, while the 2020 range is also well priced. The FJ Boa X is their latest top-of-the-range shoe which is very stylish and has some awesome grip.

Under Armour has Spieth as their brand ambassador. Their shoes are the most stylish looking shoe on the course by far. The white and red colourway is well balanced and the grip is designed to keep you steady. These retail for around R4000 for men and R2500 for women. The men and women’s shoes are designed differently.

Adidas has always been a favourite amongst amateur golfers – their style and pricing is affordable and you’re guaranteed quality. Adidas Golf has one of the strongest rosters on tour with major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele all committing to wearing the three stripes for 2020 and beyond.

Did you see that Rahm hole in one at the Masters warm-up this week? The latest Adidas Primeknit and boost technology offers golfers cushion and support. The Primeknit retails for R3299. Adidas also decided to have a retro sneaker golf shoe range – they have the SuperStar Golf shoe and a Samba and Gazelle golfer which is really cool for that Sunday afternoon nine holes.

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Puma has the one of the most outstanding golfers when it comes to looks and style in Fowler, who has been playing some decent golf recently. Ricky wears the Puma ProIgnite X which retails for R4000 in SA. The more affordable range is the Ignite Pwradapt, which is very stylish and could be confused for a sneaker.

By Sundesh Mahes

