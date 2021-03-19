SPORTS DRIPS: Major brands trying to save the planet

By Sundesh Mahes JOHANNESBURG – Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. This week, we will be looking at how sporting brands are helping the environment. Due to Global warming, we have seen major climate change and pollution in our oceans, which has killed millions of species. But, there are major sporting brands that are trying to make a difference by using recycled materials to produce their performance wear. We will be looking at the brands that have taken the stance the likes of Adidas, Nike, Reebok, and Puma are taking to become more ethical and sustainable. Adidas have been the trend-setters by teaming up with Parley for the Oceans since 2015. Adidas uses plastic from the ocean to form the upper parts of shoes and other clothing like jerseys. Each item in the Parley collection is made from at least 75% intercepted marine trash. And they still meet the same performance and comfort standards of Adidas' other shoes.

The Adidas Parley collaboration has a vast range of products from Shoes, Performance wear, tacksuits and jackets. The most impressive adidas parley products for me are the Adidas NMD (Retail R3 200) and the Ultraboost (Retail R3 499) shoes. The colour is so unique and the boost comfort is amazing.

Nike, the superpower shoe brand that was once known for sweatshops and unethical factories, is attempting to change its image by using more sustainable material in their products and are currently using up to 50% recycled materials in their clothing and 25% in their shoes but they are aiming to be fully environmental friendly by 2025.

PUMA x FIRST MILE collection isn’t just about turning plastic into product. This is a collection rooted in cooperative opportunity and human connection—one that threads people together around a decision to do better.

First Mile is a people-focused network that strengthens micro-economies in Taiwan, Haiti, and Honduras by collecting plastic bottles to create jobs and reduce environmental waste. Through First Mile, this plastic is sorted, cleaned, shredded, and turned into yarn that makes products with purpose. The pieces in this collection are made from post-consumer plastic collected in Taiwan.

Stronger communities, cleaner planet—from the first mile forward.

PUMA FUSE XT (R2 399.00) goes hard in the gym and easy on the planet. PUMA utilizes yarn made from recycled plastic to create shoelaces, lining, and a footbed cover that are 100% recycled poly and lavender materials that are 64%.

The overall construction combines stability and functionality with PUMA’s iconic design DNA. With a 4mm drop and a wide toe box, FUSE gives you a stable stance while the internal midsole provides shock absorption for heavily weighted workouts. To kick it up a notch, a TPU heel clip offers a boost of support and durable PUMAGRIP provides all-purpose traction for maximum grip during quick agility movements.

The abrasion-resistant mesh upper allows for flexibility while also protecting you from wear and tear movements like rope climbs. It’s a shoe that doesn’t shy away from a workout or its responsibility to the planet.

Reebok which is still owned by Adidas, has The legendary Classic Leather is now part of the [REE]CYCLED family. Made with recycled materials, complete with the street-savvy style you love.

So most of these major sports brands are trying to be proactive and save our planet.

