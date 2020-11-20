SPORTS DRIPS: Shop best sneaker deals on Black Friday

SO it’s that time of the year again where retailers are preparing for Black Friday and are having huge deals, which makes us sneaker heads and sports people go insane. Since 2020 has been one of the worst financial years for many of us, I’m going to try and save you some of your hard-earned money and direct you to some of the biggest bargains on sportswear this Black Friday which is on 27 November. So, I am a hectic shopaholic especially when it comes to cool affordable gear and I have managed to shop in places around the world from London, Amsterdam and Tokyo but I have to say South Africa is the cheapest place in the world if you know where to go. So today I am going to share some of my favourite stores where you find the best deals. Top 5 best sneaker deals in SA this Black Friday:

1 Street Fever: They have some amazing bargains online and in store. Best Buy: New Balance 247 range starting at R599 (normal price R1 599).

2 Adidas: Shop at the factory or clearance outlet up to 60% off. Best Buy: Solar Drive Boost (his and hers) R1 299 (normal price R2 599).

3 Nike: Has 40% off all stock in the Factory Stores. Woodmead (Johannesburg), Atteridgeville (Pretoria) Springfield Park (Durban) and Access Park (Cape Town).

4. UFO: This Marlboro gem has some cool brands. Best Buy: Asics running shoes from R399, that’s a whooping R1 500 saving.

5. Puma: Fairlands Walk has a huge factory shop, but you need to register online to see the bargains this year.

By Sundesh Mahes