DURBAN – Oh wow, the month of love kicks off with a cracking weekend of tasty sports and classic match-ups on the go. So, without wasting any time, let us Agrizzi this line up and bring out all the files.

The peach of the bunch is a classic showdown, coming out of the home of the US Masters, Atlanta Georgia, USA: Ladies and gents, it’s Superbowl LIII.

The best way to catch the game is to go get yourself an Apple TV, like your local Sangoma did izolo (yesterday).

Trust me, even for this game alone, the purchase is worth it. The game is on early Monday morning, and is going to be possibly one of the best Superbowls in the 21st century.

It’s the veterans Bill Belechick and Tom Brady versus the less experienced pair of Sean McVay and Jared Goff. The New England Patriots are facing the Los Angeles Rams, and the odds are slightly in favour of the veteran Patriots.

Tom Brady is one of the best to play the game – in fact, one of the greatest athletes in all of sports. Period!

My heart says one thing, mara the head says another. But my call is based on the halftime act (wish it was Janet Jackson again), that is Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott.

Given that the performances are mainly old school artists, my call is to also go old school. Tom Brady to rack up another ring and do the business, at a tasty price of 7/10.

Enjoy the game. Trust me, it’s worth the early rise!

"You never know if you're going to get back to these games."



1-on-1 with Tom Brady before his ninth #SuperBowl appearance. pic.twitter.com/6BDsBG2NHK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2019

Then to the real man’s game, and the rest of the world’s NFL equivalent. There is rugby fresh outta Europe. It is one of the most coveted trophies in sport – the Six Nations, which kicked off izolo.

At the time of writing (do the maths), the Bones have a sneaky suspicion Les Bleus could have done the business and upset Wales in the opener.

Today, there are two games, but only one worth bantering about. That is Ireland playing England.

This game is essentially the final in round one, as these are the two sides expected to win the trophy – depending on who wins.

Both are looking the business, but the Irish are my pick to get up in what should be a classic match, with a couple of tries either way. The other match earlier in the day is Scotland at Murrayfield against Italy. The bookies have a handicap of 25 points, which I think is bollocks.

Take a dip on the Italians, on a generous handicap, and get yourself an 8/10 to boost your pick for the above-mentioned main game.

There is also Sevens out of Australia, and you must watch out for New Zealand and Austrailia to feature this weekend.

Then we move on to footy. Before the talk on the field, let’s start with the Ludacris situation of another case of musical chairs la eMzansi, with our local PSL coaches.

Muhsin Ertugral has been replaced by Eric Tinkler in the province’s capital, Pietermaritzburg, where the ‘Team of (poor) Choice’ is dying a slow relegation death.

This round of PSL games are not really worth talking about, but when I took a glimpse, all the home teams should win, barring Polokwane.

In the English Premier League, however, points are being dropped all over the place. That is music to the ears of bookies everywhere. I really need to open a Sangoma Sporting Spaza soon, as they are definitely cashing in.

.@ManUtd are looking to win five consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson. #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/SXUmjRA6n4 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and United have all dropped points in the past week.

Don’t tell me ukuthi angishongo (I didn’t say)!

The hot pick this time serves up Arsenal versus City, late tomorrow afternoon. That is preceded by Leicester hosting Manchester United, making tomorrow a truly Super Sunday – never mind the SuperHero rugby weekend in Cape Town!

I suspect there may be a draw in one, if not both of these games. But, as I hate sitting on the fence – and vowed to always try and pick a span – I go with City at home.

I’d gladly take a point as a Gooner fan, then Man United should get back to winning ways. They have been handed a very generous even money price.

In other action out of the ‘Brexit May confused country’, look out for some great games featuring teams that are in or lurking around the relegation zone.

.@ManCity have won their last three #PL games against @Arsenal, but haven’t won four consecutive top-flight games against the Gunners since April 1937. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/ahdQAgvvCi — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2019

This may sound slightly dilly, but I’d back 80% of (you take your pick), if not all the home teams to collect three points this afternoon. Home is home, chief.

Lastly, the Proteas are in T20 action, but I think Pakistan may win the series. I wouldn’t mind that, as I think the team and Mickey Arthur deserve that much, at least.

Take care, mense. Januworry is over, so happy punting!

Sangoma out!





