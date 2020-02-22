WATCH: Wild, Furious: Don't sleep on this one folks!









The result allowed both fighters to maintain their unbeaten records, which makes for an even more interesting rematch, given that one of them will be losing their precious “oooh” from their record. Photo: Isaac Brekken/AP Photo LEEEEEEET’S get ready to rumble! It’s time for the big heavyweight fight, one that boxing fans the world over have been waiting for over a year to see. If you somehow don’t know, it’s the second fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, after their first encounter ended in a controversial, split decision draw. The result allowed both fighters to maintain their unbeaten records, which makes for an even more interesting rematch, given that one of them will be losing their precious “oooh” from their record. This bout has the bookies puzzling, as they seem to be split (not again) down the middle and have both fighters dead even on the odds. You could say Wilder is a very slight favourite. I have spoken to most who feel Fury may take the belts if it goes the distance. However, this here Sangoma had a chat to Van the Man in the battlefields, who believes that the Bronze Bomber will KO the Gypsy King. I sat, I listened and I have agreed. The Las Vegas bust up is early tomorrow morning, and it’s an event you shouldn’t miss. It’s going to be a fireworks display better than your New Year’s one.

Back to the oval ball action, where there are a host of games in the Northern and Southern hemispheres, with Super Rugby and Six Nations games on vandag and kusasa.

In the Super stuff, the Rebels are at home against the Sharks, Chiefs face the Brumbies, Reds play the Sunwolves, Stormers are up against the Jaguares, and the Bulls host the Blues.

The two local games are the hardest to call, the Reds game not much easier. The Bulls are back this weekend after a bye last week, and the Stormers won't find the Jaguares easy opponents.

My calls are Sharks, Chiefs, Sunwolves, Stormers and Blues. Do the right thing.

In the Six Nations, there are three perfectly poised matches, which could all potentially go either way. Today, Scotland are facing Italy, and Wales meet France, before Ireland face England tomorrow. The Italians haven’t won in five years, but that last victory was against the Scots in 2015. This game is basically to avoid the wooden spoon.

France are after their first title in a decade, and are unbeaten coming into this game against the Welsh. Ireland, too, head to Twickenham unbeaten to face Eddie Jones and his "flashy no more" English Roses. The bookmakers are struggling here, as the various sites will show. But The Bones are making a slightly sceptical call and saying Ireland, Scotland, France could sneak in, all within a converted try.

In the beautiful game, it’s a Cup weekend locally, along with the usual EPL, now in round 27. We are less than a month away from Scousers going absolutely mental and losing their shirts and kidneys in what, I'm sure, will be a month-long celebration.

The EPL presents a full schedule of games, and I can honestly say every single game has the potential of going either way. My top three picks for the games with potential, are Leicester at home to City, Arsenal at the Emirates against Everton, and lastly the London derby between Chelsea and Spurs at the Bridge. Goals galore in alles, but good luck finding a winner.

Locally, look out for some minnow sides getting though this round. While not much stands out, Kaizer Chiefs face tricky Highlands Park, and with the Golden Zebras worried about their 50th anniversary, the Derby, and Pitso and Sundowns breathing down their neck, there might be a Cup exit for the black and yellows. In the main, when in doubt I lean towards the home boys. Just saying.

The round of 16 kicked off this week in the Uefa Champions League, where there were some big upsets. Liverpool, Spurs and PSG all lost, with Spurs going down at home to an enterprising Leipzig.

This makes for a very interesting couple of weeks with the rest of round one to be completed and then the rematches to come in March. It’s about to get as light as Wilder and Fury exchanging pleasantries before Sunday Mass. Don’t sleep on this one, peeps.

Sangoma, over and out like Faf!



