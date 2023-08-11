Duca del Cosma, the renowned Italian golf fashion brand, is proud to announce its exciting collaboration with Georgia Hall, a world-renowned women's golf superstar. This partnership, unveiled in celebration of Women's Day, will see Georgia Hall donning the latest Pro Spike golf shoes from Duca del Cosma's collection, adding a touch of Italian elegance and craftsmanship to her golfing attire.

Georgia Hall, an esteemed British Tour player and European Solheim Cup sensation, made her debut wearing Duca del Cosma shoes at the upcoming AIG Women's Open on 9 August at Walton Heath. Duca del Cosma Pro Spike Collection As she aims to secure her second victory in this prestigious tournament, Georgia will be showcasing the Pro Spike shoes—a perfect blend of style and performance.

Having clinched her first Major title in 2018 at Royal Lytham & St Anne's, Georgia Hall is no stranger to making history. Her remarkable achievement of shooting four sub-70 rounds in a single tournament remains unmatched, underlining her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport. The partnership with Duca del Cosma extends beyond the fairways, encompassing Georgia Hall's fourth consecutive appearance as a vital member of Europe's Solheim Cup team. With an impressive record of eight wins, including a remarkable four consecutive victories in the 2019 competition, Georgia is a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf. Expressing her enthusiasm about the collaboration, Georgia Hall stated, "The allure of Duca del Cosma extends beyond its stunning designs and comfortable shoes. It embodies a rich narrative of Italian style and craftsmanship. As I strive to achieve more Major wins and excel in the Solheim Cup, I am thrilled to embrace the support of Duca del Cosma's exceptional footwear."

Frank van Wezel, Chairman of Duca del Cosma, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Georgia Hall to the Duca family. Her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication align seamlessly with our brand values. As we expand our range of golf shoes for women, Georgia's presence will undoubtedly elevate the appeal of our offerings." Duca del Cosma King Cheetah Golf Shoe One of the highlights of this collaboration is the introduction of the AVANTI Pro Spike shoes, a signature piece from the Women's Pro Collection, set to debut in South Africa later this year.