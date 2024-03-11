Hisense South Africa rides into the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour as an official partner

Hisense South Africa is thrilled to announce its partnership with the esteemed 46th Cape Town Cycle Tour that took place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. This iconic event, known as the largest timed bike race globally, is not just about the thrill of the ride but also about the spirit of community and giving back.

Embracing the spirit of competition and rewards As cyclists gear up for the exhilarating journey ahead, Hisense introduces the exciting "Pedal for the Medal" competition running from the 7th till the 30th of March. This interactive contest promises thrilling prizes for all. By simply sending a WhatsApp to 076 573 9424, you can enter the competition and follow the easy steps provided. Each step brings you closer to vouchers for your next purchase. Click here for more information on this promotion.

Enhance your viewing experience with award-winning technology At the heart of the event lies Hisense's commitment to innovation and excellence. Collaborating with Hirsch's, Hisense proudly showcases its top-of-the-line TVs, recognized for their exceptional quality and performance. Among them are the acclaimed Green and Cinematic Laser TVs such as the L5H and C1, as well as the cutting-edge Mini-LED Pro, U8K. It's no surprise that Hisense has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Best TV Brand of 2024 by MyBroadband and achieving the Global No. 2 in TV shipments in 2023. Available for purchase at the event through Hirsch's, attendees have the opportunity to bring home the ultimate viewing experience.