Jan Oblak, one of the best goalkeepers of his generation.

The generation of goalkeepers born in the 90s can be considered a real generation of phenomena: footballers like Ter Stegen, Allison, Courtois, De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga prove day by day to be among the best ever. Hardly in international football had there been such an abundance of great goalkeepers all playing at the same time and for the best clubs in the world.

All these great goalkeepers play in top teams and the goalkeeper / club relationship is now indissoluble. One of the goalkeepers who has become increasingly popular in the world of football in recent years, so much so that he is considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in the world right now, is Jan Oblak, Slovenian football player for Atletico de Madrid. Whether for his physical skills, but also for his leadership ability and responsiveness in the box, Oblak is a real nightmare for the attacking opponents.

Let’s analyze better the career of the Slovenian giant, the victories obtained and his margins for improvement.

Oblak's beginnings in Slovenia and Portugal

Jan Oblak was born on January 7, 1993 in Skofja Loka, Slovenia. He officially began his career in the Locan youth team in 1999, before moving to the Olimpia Ljubljana in 2003. At 16 Oblak became the goalkeeper of the Olimpia Ljubljana and after a season at a good level he was bought by Benfica, one of the most famous teams in Portugal, for 700,000 Euros.

Although endowed with enormous potential, Oblak is immediately given as a loan to other minor teams, playing between 2010 and 2013 for Beira-Mar, Olhanense, Uniao Leiria and Rio Ave. With Rio Ave Oblak conquers the place as first choice goalkeeper, collecting 28 appearances in the Lusitanian league (data by Sectorbet). Benfica, in 2013 therefore considers him ready to be confirmed as second goalkeeper to face the season. In the 2013/2014 championship Oblak begins to play regularly, being a possible target of the summer transfermarkt window.