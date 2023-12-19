KFC delivers yet another Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 Internationals

On Thursday, 14 December 2023, Fry Hard Fans at the DP Wanderers Stadium witnessed an unbelievable scene at the third KFC T20I Series match against India when an unassuming fan interrupted play to grab a bucket of KFC Original Recipe chicken from Protea players, Rassie van der Dussen and Tony de Zorzi, just as they were getting ready to tuck into the finger lickin’ goodness.

KFC partnered with Comedian, Rob van Vuuren who left spectators in awe as he fearlessly stormed onto the grounds in a ‘daring’ display of bravery and seized the iconic KFC Bucket. The atmosphere was electric as van Vuuren, known for his supreme wit and boundless creativity, manoeuvred around the field to avoid being apprehended, gripping the imagination of fans of both the game and the taste alike. . Grant Macpherson, KFC's Chief Marketing Officer, shared his thoughts on the KFC T20I Brand Fame Moment and the exciting partnership with Rob, who has won the hearts of cricket lovers.

“While we could fully believe that Fryhard fans would do almost anything for the taste, this was a way for us to bring to life the love that South Africans have for the iconic KFC taste, in a fun and memorable way. As a longstanding partner, KFC is focused on delivering unforgettable and enchanting experiences for fans in stadium and at home during the KFC T20I series and have brought to life the Fryhard Fan campaign to celebrate this South African love affair of cricket and the iconic KFC taste. Working with Rob was a perfect fit as he’s adored by many and he is a Fryhard Fan himself that loves the KFC taste which added to the authenticity and appeal of a this spectacle that will forever be etched in the records of cricket history.” "I was absolutely thrilled to be a part of this Brand Fame Moment at the KFC T20 International series. It was an incredible opportunity to tap into my comedic talent to entertain and capture the imagination of Fry Hard fans like never before," Rob van Vuuren said. Watch the video below to find out more:

“It's mind-blowing to witness the immense passion of cricket enthusiasts rallying behind our incredible Protea players! And to top it all off, having the official taste of South Africa central to that fan experience is the ultimate cherry on top, bringing the series to an unforgettable grand finale! As part of the India series, KFC brought back The Fry Hard Augmented Reality (AR) game to continue rewarding fans with special meal offers and chances to win great prizes while glued to the thrilling games. For a chance to win with KFC Delivery+, Fry-Hard fans can play the Fry-Hard augmented reality game at kfc.viviewer.com.