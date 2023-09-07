Klipdrift, Friends and Ice - A Perfect Match Day Combo

Hot on the heels of the Friends with Purpose campaign with Gwijo Squad at Ellis Park game between the Springboks and Argentina, Klipdrift is now announcing its #GoForGold campaign that aims to bring friends and fans together in our support for our national rugby team. Klipdrift has always been there in the moments that matter and watching the Springbok team go for gold with good friends is right up there with the best of them. This is also the theme for the new Klipdrift television commercial that sees different groups of friends unexpectedly flung together as they race frantically through the city to secure their Klipdrift, ice and cola in time for kick-off.

Viewers are encouraged to pay close attention as two Bok legends from the winning team (and good friends in real life) make a humorous cameo appearance. Alongside the new television ad, rugby fans are also invited to #GoForGold themselves by competing for prizes in an exciting, bespoke mobile game that can be played every time the Boks take to the field. Fred Leclezio, Klipdrift Marketing Manager, describes Klipdrift #GoForGold as a rugby-themed game wherein fans get assigned a Springbok player randomly at the start of every Bok test. Fans then follow on their mobile phone as their assigned Bok player accumulates points for their performance on-field. Based on one’s accumulated score at the end of the match, fans then qualify for different tiered Klipdrift prizes and a spot on the leaderboard.

Fred goes on to say: “The partnership between Klipdrift and the Springboks is an iconic friendship that brings together two legendary South African brands, and everyone has worked hard to develop a campaign wherein the two brands complement each other and enhance the game day experience for the fans. I mean, what is better than supporting the Boks together with friends and a beautifully poured Klipdrift and Cola in hand. Oh, and don’t forget the ice!” Rugby fans are encouraged to look out for the new Klipdrift commercial on DStv from September, with the Klipdrift #GoForGold going live around the same time. Fans are encouraged to sign up now already by going to klipdriftgoforgold.co.za. The game is free and compatible with most mobile devices.