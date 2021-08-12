LaLiga and Mr D Food celebrate start of LaLiga Santander season with football, food and prizes

#LaLigaIsBack and Spain’s professional football league is partnering with Mr D Food on a week-long campaign combining food and football to celebrate the start of the 2021/2022 LaLiga Santander season. The Spanish league kicks off on Friday August 13 and LaLiga and South Africa’s number one food delivery service, Mr D Food, are bringing the excitement and flavour of LaLiga match days to every home with a tasty promotional campaign for hungry football lovers.

To participate in the competition running from 11 to 19 August 2021, simply download the Mr D Food app and start purchasing your favourite match day meals using the unique code LALIGA813 and you could be in line to win some big prizes. Instant winners on social media stand the chance to win fantastic LaLiga merchandise and free Mr D deliveries. The winner using the competition’s promo code will win the grand prize of an ‘ultimate viewing experience’ of watching a LaLiga game in style in the comfort of their own homes. The ultimate prize winner will receive a VIP match day experience, with the LaLiga trophy delivered to their home, a LaLiga goody hamper, two LaLiga match kits with mannequins on display, a special Mr D Food delivery, LaLiga club jerseys, beer courtesy of Budweiser, and the Official LaLiga Puma Adrenalina or Accelerate Tournament Ball.

LaLiga will also be bringing out a surprise LaLiga South African Ambassador to join the winner at their home for the ultimate viewing experience. “LaLiga is about far more than football, it’s about entertainment, passion, culture and food of course. So we are very excited to kickstart the new LaLiga season in partnership with Mr D Food and we encourage football fans to participate in the campaign and enjoy watching LaLiga games in the company of their friends and families,” says LaLiga Southern Africa Managing Director, Marcos Pelegrin. Mr D has been in existence since 1992 and is South Africa’s favourite food delivery service, with over 8 000 restaurants on offer. Mr D delivers to customers in over 2 600 suburbs across the country, from Soweto and Stellenbosch to Secunda and Sandton.