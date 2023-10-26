SA vs New Zealand: Best betting odds for the RWC 2023 final

The rugby and sports betting world is abuzz with anticipation as the Rugby World Cup 2023 final looms large.

In what promises to be a historic and thrilling encounter, the All Blacks will face off against the Springboks. Both teams are looking to secure their fourth World Cup title, making this final not just a race for rugby immortality but also a history defining moment for the sport. And fans clamouring to get involved by placing bets at their favourite betting sites. We’ve scoured these sites to find the best bets and odds for you

Best rugby betting odds and bonuses for the final: With everything on the line, both teams will be going all out to win this. The last time the 2 sides met, it was an emphatic win by the Springboks that threatened to derail New Zealand’s entire world cup. With this in mind, these are our recommended bets and bonus offers:

Match winner bets: Betting on the outright winner of the final could yield substantial returns. With the All Blacks and Springboks looking equally strong, this is a compelling option, as the right bet can double your money:

South Africa: 2.22 2. First and last to happen bets: Bookmakers will offer odds for the first and last points scored in the match. You can wager on the types of points that will be scored first/last. Given the strong defenses of both teams, a “penalty kick” bet might be appealing.

Sportingbet, who is also offering a chance to win a Springboks Jersey has the odds as follows: Home team try: 4.70 Away team try: 5.50

Home team penally kick: 2.75 Away team penalty kick: 2.75 Home team drop goal: 29.00

Away team drop goal: 34.00 3. Handicap bets: Handicap bets level the playing field by introducing a point spread. Betting on the handicap allows you to wager on a team's performance concerning this spread, making it an interesting choice if you believe one team has an advantage.

Epic history: The rivalry between the All Blacks and the Springboks is steeped in history, making this final more than just a match; it's a testament to the enduring legacy of the sport. From the iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup final, when the Springboks emerged victorious thanks to Joel Stransky's memorable drop-goal, to their encounters in the 1999, 2003, 2015, and 2019 World Cups, the battles have been nothing short of legendary. Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks' coach, believes that this final could surpass all previous encounters. Both teams are in peak form, and their sheer talent and skill levels are expected to elevate this contest to unprecedented heights.

Analyzing the match-up: Both teams have a lot to prove in this final. The All Blacks and Springboks are each vying for their fourth World Cup title, and with their storied history, it's a clash of rugby titans like no other. The history between these two rugby giants, though storied, holds little relevance in this final. It's a new game, under new circumstances, and the stakes are higher than ever. The path to the final has been arduous for both teams. South Africa's journey included nail-biting one-point victories over France and England, proving their resilience under pressure. On the other hand, New Zealand rebounded from an opening loss to France, dominating Ireland and Argentina to reach the final.

Potential records: Several records and milestones are within reach for the players in this final: New Zealand's Sam Whitelock could become the first player to win three World Cups, having been victorious in 2011 and 2015.

All Blacks winger Will Jordan is on the cusp of becoming the record try-scorer at a single World Cup. One more try will place him in rugby history.

The Barrett brothers, Jordie, Beauden, and Scott, may start their first final together for New Zealand. Beauden is the only one among them to have played in a final, in 2015.

South Africa is seeking to join New Zealand as the only team to win back-to-back World Cups, while Springboks captain Siya Kolisi aims to emulate Richie McCaw by winning back-to-back tournaments as a captain. The Rugby World Cup 2023 final between the All Blacks and the Springboks is not just a game; it's a culmination of history, rivalry, and unbridled passion.