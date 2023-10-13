Springboks vs France: Best betting odds for the quarter-final

The Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals are upon us, and rugby enthusiasts and sports bettors worldwide are eagerly anticipating the showdown between the hosts, France, and the formidable Springboks of South Africa.

This highly anticipated clash at one of the world's most iconic rugby stadiums promises to be a thrilling spectacle. If you're considering placing a bet on this intense quarter-final, here's what you need to know about the teams and the odds. Team line-ups:

The Springboks, led by head coach Jacques Nienaber, have named a formidable starting lineup for this quarter-final clash. The front row features Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, and Frans Malherbe, while the lock combination comprises Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert. The loose trio is made up of the experienced Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, and the ever-impressive Duane Vermeulen. In the backline, the Springboks boast a dynamic halfback combination with Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will provide the muscle in the midfield, while the electric duo of Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse will be wreaking havoc on the wings. The fullback position is in safe hands with Damian Willemse.

Key players: Eben Etzebeth will earn his 117th Test cap in this game, tying with Tendai Mtawarira for the third most-capped Springbok ever. The Springbok starting team is laden with experience, boasting a combined total of 880 caps, making it the second-most experienced side in Springbok history. Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has an impressive record of 12 tries in 12 Test matches, will look to continue his try-scoring form. Meanwhile, Handre Pollard, with 665 Test points to his name, will be a crucial figure for the Springboks as he aims to climb the points-scoring ladder.

Historical perspective: This quarter-final match holds historical significance as it marks only the second time France and South Africa have crossed paths in the Rugby World Cup. The previous encounter occurred in 1995 when the Springboks narrowly won the semi-final 19-15 in a rain-soaked Durban. With such limited historical data between the teams at the World Cup, this clash promises to be unpredictable and full of surprises.

Betting odds: As of now, betting odds are swaying slightly in favour of the Springboks, owing to their strong track record and experienced squad. However, the passionate home crowd and the unpredictable nature of knockout rugby make France a strong contender. It's a clash between the proven champions and the spirited hosts, and that's where the excitement lies. 1. Match Result (1X2): This is the most straightforward bet where you predict the match's outcome - a win for South Africa, a draw, or a win for Ireland.

2. Winning Margin: Feeling up to the challenge to bet on more than just the game? Double your chances by predicting the score line too.

3. First points: This is for people who know the game! During this bet you will determine who will score the first points and the manner in which they are scored.

Closing thoughts: The stage is set for an epic showdown between France and South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-finals. With a perfect blend of experience and youthful energy, both teams are capable of pulling off a memorable victory. When it comes to betting, remember that in knockout rugby, anything can happen. The margins will be small, and discipline will be key. Make sure to assess the odds, analyze the form of both teams, and bet responsibly. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain – rugby fans and bettors alike are in for a thrilling spectacle as these two rugby powerhouses collide on the grand stage of the Rugby World Cup. May the best team win!