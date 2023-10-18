Takealot & Samsung ready to #BackTheBucks after nail-biting Springbok game

Having refunded over R4 million worth of select Samsung TVs to almost 350 rugby fanatics in 2019 when South Africa won the world cup, both Takealot and Samsung have come together to bring back the iconic #BackTheBucks promotion for sports lovers across the country.

As the Springboks brave their way to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, South Africa’s biggest online retailer takealot.com and Samsung’s are ready to #BackTheBucks with R10 million worth of TVs ready to be fully refunded.

This year, over 800 South Africans stand to get their TVs refunded if the Boks bring home gold, so the pressure has never been more real.

“As a proudly local company, built by South Africans, for South Africans, we couldn’t be more proud of the Springboks. Their tenacity and passion - on and off the field - reflects the values not just of Takealot, but the country as a whole,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Takealot.

Takealot has the widest range of TVs in the country, with UHD to QLED and OLED on offer. #BackTheBucks has seen shoppers go all in - much like Cheslin Kolbe - with more than double the number of shoppers taking part this year. Plus, with over 400 Samsung 43" CU7000 4K UHD TVs sold as the final whistle blew during the final group stage match. Gauteng has led the pack with nearly half of the TVs sold, while the Western Cape trails close behind in second place.