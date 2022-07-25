‘Plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300 races, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said he had "plenty of fuel left in the tank" after his 300th race in Formula One on Sunday. Only the sixth driver to reach the milestone, the 37-year-old Briton was asked after finishing second at the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet whether he might extend his contract with Mercedes and go for 400.

"That's a lot of races," replied the seven-times world champion. "I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh and still feel like I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank. I'm enjoying what I'm doing." Hamilton is Formula One's most successful driver of all time, with 103 wins and the same number of pole positions among a raft of records.

Left it all out there today and P2 is a great result! First time up there with @GeorgeRussell63 as well. It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season. Still have work to do, but definitely going to enjoy this one !!! pic.twitter.com/64WH9bZX2g — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 24, 2022 A prominent and outspoken campaigner for equal rights and diversity, he made clear he was still having fun despite his team's current problems. Mercedes, constructors' champions for the past eight years, have yet to win a race in 2022. "We've got some great people leading the sport and having great conversations about the direction we're going as a sport, so I'm enjoying it more than ever," said Hamilton.

300 Grands Prix of pure @LewisHamilton brilliance 👑#F1 pic.twitter.com/EKUlnC8n7w — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2022 "Of course I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time, but I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future. "But again, just with our team, I always want to continue to be building," he added. "It’s one thing having races, but it's also continuing the work that we do outside and doing more... and we will." Hamilton had played down the significance of 300 races before the weekend but he recognised it meant more than he realised.

