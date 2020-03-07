Ready, steady, pedal!

“Riders can expect the most incredible day out and the most fun you will have on a bicycle. A big thank you should go to the residents of the City of Cape Town for getting behind this event and supporting the riders who are out there on the day.” That’s the word from Cape Town Cycle Tour director David Bellairs, who has assured residents and riders that it’s all systems go, despite Covid-19 fears. Curro Cycle2Ride initiative, welcomed the Kind Kilometres cycling team to the city ahead of the event. The team cycled in from the Free State, pulling a specially designed buggy which will carry Deon Bezuidenhout, who will compete in his first Cape Town Cycle Tour. He was involved in a car accident that left him partially paralysed 30 years ago. Before the incident, it had been a lifelong dream of the Free State resident to compete in the race. The Kind Kilometres cycling team will also raise funds for those in need of wheelchairs.

Bezuidenhout said: “It was a weird feeling, a feeling the life was disappearing from my legs and I was wondering what was happening during that period.

“Through the power of God and seeing everything as a challenge for everything that happens in life, I am not a negative person and always see the positive. It’s your choice in life. Like I always say: life is like a song. It depends on you if you sing a happy song or sad song. My choice is a happy song for everyone to sing along,” he said.

Facilities manager at Curro Holdings and custodian of Curro’s Cycle2Ride initiative Jaco Kotze said: “The initiative came about after we were cycling the Wines2Whales, a three-day mountain bike race. While we were relaxing, I realised that cycling creates opportunities for families to connect and spend quality time together. Curro values healthy family relationships as a key ingredient for the development of our youth and sponsored the prize for the Exxaro category at the 2019 Wines2Whales,” he added.

UCT Surgical Society will also take part in the race in their medical scrubs to raise funds for Operation Smile South Africa, a global non-profit organisation that offers free cleft lip and cleft palette surgeries to vulnerable children and adults across Southern Africa.

