Red Bull investigate Christian Horner over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

It is understood the allegation was made by another member of staff for the British-based team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world championship.

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner is under investigation following an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour".

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks firm which owns the F1 team, said in a statement.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, strongly rejects the accusation.

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Horner has overseen seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.