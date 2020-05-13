Reports: Sainz set to replace Vettel at Ferrari

MUNICH - The race for one of the hottest seats in Formula One could be over before it has really begun with Carlos Sainz tipped to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Spaniard Sainz will leave his current McLaren team to be confirmed at Ferrari this week according to broadcasters RTL/ntv and the motorsport-total website.

Neither Ferrari or McLaren wanted to comment to dpa on speculation.

Sainz would partner Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia from 2021 after Vettel completes his contract this season - whenever that starts and concludes due to coronavirus delays.

Vettel and Ferrari said Tuesday that 2020 would be the last of six seasons together.