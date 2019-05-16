Robert Marawa was told not to come to the SuperSport studios on Thursday night. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sports TV and radio presenter Robert Marawa was taken off SuperSport on Thursday night, less than two hours before the show that bears his name went live on air. Marawa posted a message on Twitter saying that he had been told not to come to the studio for ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’, which is broadcast on SS4 at 8.30pm.

“I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on

@SuperSportTV ... I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I’ve worked with at Supersport!” Marawa wrote.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Marawa had hosted his daily radio show Marawa Sports Worldwide on Radio 2000 and Metro FM.

I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV. I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport! ✌🏼✌🏼 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

He had also retweeted a post by TS Galaxy FC announcing that one of their players, defender Sizwe Mdlinzo, would appear on his SuperSport show on Thursday night.

Marawa’s fans expressed their unhappiness with the news of his departure, and asked once again why he was told not to appear on the show, he replied: “One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know.”

One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

His co-presenter Thato Moeng handled the show on her own, with some of the guests being Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey, and the recently retired duo Teko Modise and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

Moeng said on a number of occasions on air that it was the “last show”, although it was not clear if she meant the last one of the season or whether the show would be taken off air permanently.

Marawa had also posted a tweet in the early hours of Thursday morning, where he spoke about ‘The Mafia’, and then replied to someone by saying “Working and reflecting....Imagine paying for a service where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey....”.

The Mafia!! Incorporated with lackeys. An amazing story!! 👌🏽 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

Working and reflecting....Imagine paying for a service where people who r guilty of sexual harassment r employed and encouraged to work!! Lovely hey.... — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 16, 2019

In a short statement to IOL Sport on Thursday night, the pay channel said: “SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign.

“This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa.

“Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week.

“We are grateful for his contribution over the years, and wish him great success in his future endeavours.”

* This story has been updated.





IOL Sport

