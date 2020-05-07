Agustin Pichot is set to quit World Rugby following election defeat

LONDON - Argentinian Agustin Pichot is set to quit World Rugby after his narrow election defeat by Sir Bill Beaumont. Sportsmail can reveal that Pichot will give up his council seat and take up no further roles having become frustrated with the lack of progress in the game. Pichot won 23 out of 51 votes, but sources close to him feel that swing voters such as Japan and Fiji were lured by short-term promises. Beaumont’s running mate, Frenchman Bernard Laporte, has pleaded with Pichot to remain involved but the 45-year-old has already made up his mind. A number of stakeholders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the voting process.

Rugby Europe did not even debate Pichot’s manifesto. President of the Portuguese Rugby Federation Carlos Amado da Silva said: "Nobody asked me the position of the Portuguese Union on the vote. Nobody."

Pichot wanted to redistribute power in the sport, but still failed to secure the backing of the Pacific Islands. It is understood France offered to play Tests in Fiji, as well as offering them a council seat, during lobbying.

Pichot’s decision will leave the sport without one of its most radical thinkers.

Daily Mail columnist Clive Woodward his unease with the timing of a huge sport-wide relief fund just days before votes were cast. Africa have remained tight-lipped on their reasons for backing Beaumont, even though they are understood to have pleaded with Pichot to run for chairman in the first place.

It has been claimed that Beaumont promised to promote Japan to tier one status.

Daily Mail